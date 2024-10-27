The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced its verdict over Libya vs Nigeria airport saga

The Libyan Football Federation have rejected the verdict of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the airport hostage of the Super Eagles.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers' second leg match between Libya and Nigeria scheduled for the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi on October 14 was postponed.

Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles of Nigeria hostage at Al Abraq International Airport after dangerously rerouting their flight from Benghazi to the remote station.

CAF sanctions Libyan FA

CAF confirmed in a press release the outcome of its investigation into the botched Libya vs Nigeria match, and the verdict favoured the three-time African champions.

The African Football governing body awarded the Super Eagles three points and three goals and fined Libya $50,000 after it concluded that the North Africans breached three ethics codes.

The ruling dismissed other claims by the two federations, including the proposed replay of the match at a neutral venue.

Libyan FA rejects CAF's verdict

According to Address Libya, the Libyan Football Federation, through its president Nasser Al-Suwaie, has rejected the sanctions imposed on the organisation by CAF.

Al-Suwaie criticised the verdict as “malicious and unjust,” claiming the decision was made without considering Libya's position fairly and based on the pressure and influence of the Nigerian Football Federation.

He confirmed that the federation will appeal the decision within the 72-hour window, and if it loses again, it will take it up at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Libyan FF threatens Tunisian pilot

Legit.ng reported that the Libyan FA threatened legal action against the Tunisian pilot who flew the Super Eagles to and fro Libya during their airport hostage saga.

Captain Abdellatif Merchergui’s technical account of the flight before CAF favoured Nigeria, and Libya accused him of betraying a fellow North African country.

