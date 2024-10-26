Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria were subjected to an unpleasant experience upon arrival at Al Abraq Airport in Libya

The unsavory event, which was directed at members of the Nigerian team, is currently being investigated by CAF’s disciplinary committee

A report detailing the Libyan Football Federation’s biggest concern regarding CAF’s potential judgment has recently surfaced

As the clock ticks down to the Confederation of African Football (CAF)’s judgment regarding the airport incident involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Libya, both parties have expressed significant concerns about the upcoming decision.

It is important to recall that members of the Nigerian team experienced a harrowing ordeal upon their arrival at Al Abraq Airport for what was intended to be the return fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria were left unattended to at the Al Abraq airport in Libya. Image: @nff.

This distressing incident, which has been loosely described as a subtle hostage situation, has sparked considerable discussion among various football stakeholders.

In response, CAF issued a statement expressing its disapproval of the event and the ongoing investigation into the matter.

As the anticipation builds for CAF’s impending verdict, a report has emerged outlining the Libyan Football Federation’s (LFF) primary concerns regarding the situation.

Libya’s worry on Super Eagles saga surfaces

According to a report courtesy of Sports Village Square, the Libyan FA is concerned about CAF's impending verdict, which appears to be leaning toward a fixture forfeiture.

The report highlights the federation's fears that a forfeiture, resulting in maximum points being awarded to Nigeria, would jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco.

Libya's opportunity to gain an advantage in the hearing regarding the incident was further complicated by statements from the Tunisian pilot, who described how he was compelled to divert the aircraft from its intended landing in Benghazi to Al Abraq Airport.

CAF has reportedly completed its investigation into the incident, and an announcement regarding the decision is expected soon.

Super Eagles players want one sanction for Libya

Legit.ng in another report detailed that players of the Super Eagles are calling for a specific punishment to be imposed by CAF on Libya.

As the imminent judgment from the African football governing body approaches, it has emerged that the Nigerian team players are advocating for a rematch, among other potential sanctions.

