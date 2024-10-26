A Nigerian man said the punishment meted against the Libyan Football Federation is a big win for Nigeria

Ben Kingsley Nwashara was reacting to the news of how the Confederation of African Football, CAF punished the North African country

Other Nigerians are reacting after CAF handed the three points from the botched match to Nigeria

A Nigerian man made a post about the punishment CAF handed to the Libyan Football Federation.

The man's post was in reaction to how the football governing body punished the North African country.

Ben Kingsley said CAF's decision was a win for Nigeria. Photo credit: @Benking443 and Getty Images/ISSOUF SANOGO.

A lot of Nigerian football fans are reacting to the news with many of them expressing joy.

According to Ben Kingsley Nwashara, CAF's award of three goals and three points to Nigeria was a big win.

Ben said:

"@CAF_Online has Awarded 3 points and 3 goals to Nigeria against Libya for the incident that happened the last time. This is a big win and we'll deserved."

The Libyan Football Federation was also fined $50000 (N82 million).

See Ben's post below:

Reactions as CAF punishes Libya

@Oladapomikky1 said:

"Thank God CAF officials are not from INEC; if not, the decision taken against Libya could have been against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and guess what the announcement will come at midnight......."

@Seankleann said:

"@CAF_Online has shown the World that indiscipline and unsportsmanship is not tolerated or allowed in African Football with this rightful verdict and it’s a relief to Super Eagles of Nigeria. I don’t have much to say…Kudos to them."

@Enwagboso said:

"The Disciplinary Board of CAF has diligently fulfilled its responsibilities in addressing the breach committed by Libya. Mixing politics with everything is not a good practice. Some Nigerians tried to rationalize Libya's treatment of the Nigeria team due to their dissatisfaction with the current Nigerian administration. That was unfortunate."

Super Eagles players speak

Super Eagles players want one sanction for Libya Legit.ng in another report detailed that players of the Super Eagles are calling for a specific punishment to be imposed by CAF on Libya.

The report highlights the federation's fears that a forfeiture, resulting in maximum points being awarded to Nigeria, would jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco.

Libya's opportunity to gain an advantage in the hearing regarding the incident was further complicated by statements from the Tunisian pilot, who described how he was compelled to divert the aircraft from its intended landing in Benghazi to Al Abraq Airport.

