Libya vs Nigeria AFCON qualifier could get a new date, according to an Egyptian journalist, Mohamed Mustafa

CAF's verdict is imminent over the abandoned 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which was scheduled for October 15

Mustafa added that the African football body would need some time to decide because the situation is complicated

An Egyptian journalist, Mohamed Mustafa, has disclosed the likely punishment for Libya and Nigeria over the botched 2025 AFCON qualifier.

Libya vs Nigeria, scheduled for October 15, was abandoned after the Super Eagles were stranded at the Al-Abraq Airport for hours.

A flight carrying the Nigerian national football team was minutes before landing in Benghazi when Libyan authorities diverted it to Al-Abraq.

An Egyptian journalist says there would be sanctions for the abandoned Libya vs Nigeria AFCON qualifier. @ColinUdoh.

Source: Twitter

Photos flooded the internet showing stranded players and officials, with the situation entering the following day.

The NFF resolved to fly the players back to Nigeria, prompting CAF to launch an immediate investigation.

Former NFF president Amaju Pinnick disclosed via Daily Post that CAF decision would be made public by Friday, however, the situation remains as both teams await the verdict.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Mustafa disclosed that it is a complicated situation, and CAF will need some time before making a decision.

He said:

"I think the Confederation of African Football needed a long time to issue the final decision regarding this match.

"The situation is complicated, especially since the Libyan team's mission was exposed to a crisis in Nigeria and perhaps that is what prompted them to commit this big mistake."

Libya, Nigeria to get punishment

Speaking on possible sanctions, Mustafa added that CAF would likely set another date for the crucial fixture, or Nigeria would get the victory.

The Ahl Masr of Egypt correspondent added:

"In the end, I think there will be deterrent penalties against both parties, and I expect that a new date will be set for the match or that the Nigerian team will be considered the winner.

"I hope that CAF will put an end to these matters, and force all countries to adopt a specific system for receiving the visiting team or team."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Libyan Football Federation are reportedly targeting the Tunisian pilot who flew the Super Eagles to and fro during their hostage ordeal in Libya two weeks ago.

Libyan authorities dangerously redirected the plane, which was due to land in Benghazi to a remote airport in Al Abraq, about 150 miles away, despite unfavourable conditions.

Tunisian pilot Captain Abdellatif Merchergui narrated the team's ordeal and how his experience prevented a disaster.

Source: Legit.ng