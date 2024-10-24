The Confederation of African Football released the 10-man shortlist for the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface was surprisingly left out of the shortlist despite his impressive club season

The Bayer Leverkusen star has reacted to his snub on social media in a rather funny means but passed a message

Confederation of African Football (CAF) snubbed Victor Boniface in the 10-man 2024 Men's Player of the Year shortlist, and the striker has reacted.

Boniface was the most notable omission on the list, with many fans expecting him to finish runners-up to compatriot and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has been overlooked for the CAF Player of the Year Award. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, the striker scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 34 games, helping Bayer Leverkusen win the German treble, including their first-ever Bundesliga.

However, a groin injury ruled him out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria lost the final to host country Ivory Coast, ultimately costing him a place in the awards.

Boniface reacts to CAF POTY snub

CAF announced the list on its official account, with Boniface’s compatriots Ademola Lookman and captain William Troost-Ekong making the 10-man shortlist.

The Germany-based striker reacted comically to the news on his social media account, even though it passes a deep message on the unfairness of the nominee's list.

“Rookie of the season. Team of the season. No worry I no play AFCON. Na why I dey wait for memes d or,” he wrote while reacting to a post questioning his omission.

The former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise forward was also snubbed in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or, of which Atalanta forward Lookman was the only African nominated.

Boniface picks his African Best

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface snubbed Lookman as the next African Footballer of the Year, admitting he also deserves the award after his season at Leverkusen.

His Super Eagles teammate is the favourite and holds the advantage over Boniface with his performance at AFCON 2023, which the German-based forward missed due to injury.

Why Lookman deserves CAF Best

Legit.ng analysed three reasons Lookman deserves CAF Best ahead of the official announcement of the three-man shortlist in which he is expected to be named.

His hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against Atalanta and his exploits for the Super Eagles at AFCON 2023 are high claims for him in the award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng