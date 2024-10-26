CAF POTY Favourite Lookman Explains How Osimhen Helped Him Settle in the Super Eagles
- Ademola Lookman switched his international allegiance to Nigeria in 2022 after playing for England at youth levels
- He starred in his first major tournament at AFCON 2023 and is in contention for the 2024 African Best Award
- The Atalanta forward has explained how teammate Victor Osimhen helped him settle into the Super Eagles
Ademola Lookman explained how he settled quickly into the Super Eagles and star striker Victor Osimhen's role in helping him acclimatise.
Lookman switched his international allegiance to Nigeria in February 2022 despite repeatedly turning down the opportunity in the past while waiting for England's senior call-up.
Two years after his call-up was announced, he helped the Super Eagles reach the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which they lost to host country Ivory Coast.
Lookman praises Osimhen’s influence
Early this week, Lookman received a nomination for the 2024 CAF Awards Men's Player of the Year, and he is widely considered the favourite to win the award and succeed Victor Osimhen.
In an interview with BBC Sports Africa, he explained how the Super Eagles stars welcomed him, particularly noting the influence of Osimhen.
“The group was very welcoming from the first minute and took me in as one of their own. It's an honour to have that [Nigeria] badge on my chest and to be able to wear it with pride,” he said.
“Now, some people speak Yoruba to me. If somebody wants to tell me something, they tell me in Yoruba. Like Victor Osimhen, he would speak to me in Yoruba. But sometimes, if he says something to me in Yoruba, and I can reply in Yoruba, then I say it.”
As noted by Transfermarkt, he has won 26 caps for the three-time African champions, scoring eight goals, including three at AFCON 2023 and providing four assists.
4 Nigerians nominated for CAF Awards
Legit.ng analysed Lookman and other Nigerians nominated for the 2024 CAF Men's Award as Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface surprisingly missed out.
The Atalanta forward leads the country's nominees in the different male categories alongside Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.
