Victor Osimhen did not get on the scoresheet despite Galatasaray scoring four goals in the UEFA Europa League

The Turkish champions edged Swedish club IF Elfsborg in a seven-goal thriller on matchday three of the UEL

Osimhen has sounded a note of warning to Gala's rivals about his partnership with Argentina striker Mauro Icardi

Victor Osimhen has issued a stern warning to Galatasaray’s rivals after their 4-3 UEFA Europa League victory over Swedish club IF Elfsborg yesterday afternoon.

Galatasaray survived a late scare to edge their opponents in the seven-goal thriller, even having a late goal from Michy Batshuayi to make it 5-3, chalked off by VAR.

Victor Osimhen joins Galatasaray teammates to celebrate Mauro Icardi's goal against IF Elfsborg. Photo by Adem Kutucu.

Source: Getty Images

Manager Okan Buruk started the duo of Osimhen and Mauro Icardi in a 4-4-2 formation, and only the Argentine scored, opening the scoring in the 28th minute.

Osimhen warns Galatasaray’s rivals

The Nigerian shunned personal glory and admitted that what was important was the team's victory, even though he failed to get on the scoresheet despite playing 86 minutes.

“We are happy that we finally got the three points. I didn't score, but the important thing was that the team won. We respect the opponent. They fought well. We are very happy that we finally won,” he told Gala TV.

However, he proceeded to warn their rivals about his partnership with Icardi, claiming no defence can stop them when they play together.

“Playing with Icardi is very exciting. He sometimes participates in the setup. He almost assisted me. He is a great player and has a lot of experience. Playing with him is extraordinary. I enjoy it very much,” he said.

“You can see on the pitch that we understand each other. I think when we play together, no defence will be able to stand against us. I am very happy to be able to play with him.”

As noted by Soccernet, the win propelled the Lions to the top of the Europa League standings temporarily, ahead of the final round of games in matchday three today.

