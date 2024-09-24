Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan move from Napoli after the deadline day

The Istanbul-based club already had forwards Mauro Icardi and Michy Batshuayi in the team

Manager Okan Buruk has disclosed his plans on how to share regular minutes between the three

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has opened up on his plans on how to utilise Victor Osimhen and Argentine striker Mauro Icardi for the Turkish champions.

The Super Eagles forward joined the Istanbul-based club on a season-long loan after missing out on transfers away from Napoli on the European transfer deadline day.

Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen celebrate with teammates after Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce. Photo by Isa Terli.

Source: Getty Images

He is settling in nicely at the club and has provided one assist each in the two games he has played, including a brilliant chest pass assist to former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens in the win over Fenerbahce.

Buruk shares plans for Galatasaray strikers

Osimhen has started both games he is eligible for since joining the club, including the 5-0 victory over Rizespor for his debut, despite only two training sessions.

He started the game because Icardi was injured and unavailable, and he was preferred over former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who joined the club from rivals Fenerbahce.

Buruk has disclosed his plans on how to utilise all three forwards, particularly Osimhen and Icardi, which is a question many fans and journalists have been asking.

“Mauro Icardi wanted to be with the team in the Fenerbahçe derby. We all saw his support for his friends and his joy after the match,” he said, as quoted by T24.

“Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen will play together. Hopefully, all three will play together. You never know who will play. Every player is valuable, everyone will play.”

Icardi joined the club permanently last summer from Paris Saint-Germain after spending the previous season on loan. He netted 25 league goals as the Lions won the title with 102 points.

Galatasaray plan to keep Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray plan to keep Osimhen beyond his loan term despite reports that there is a break clause that could allow him to leave the club in January.

Club vice president Ibrahim Hatipoglu dismissed the claims and revealed that the club would be open to keeping the Nigerian in Turkey beyond the current season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng