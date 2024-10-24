The Super Eagles of Nigeria were subject to a harrowing experience upon arrival at the Al Abraq airport for their scheduled Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

The unsavoury airport event has stirred significant condemnation, with the Confederation of African Football issuing a statement on it

A crucial condition that could see the Nigerian team sanctioned by CAF despite their harrowing ordeal has recently surfaced

Various opinions and schools of thought continue to emerge as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) delays announcing its decision on the airport incident involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Libya.

Members of the Nigerian contingent were stranded upon arrival at Al Abraq Airport, ahead of what was supposed to be the return leg of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series.

The harrowing incident, which caused a stir across the global football community, prompted CAF to issue a strong statement condemning the treatment of the team.

However, as CAF prepares to deliver its ruling, a report has surfaced outlining a condition that could see the Super Eagles sanctioned despite the ordeal they endured.

The condition that could see Nigeria sanctioned

According to a report from the media outlet Libyan Express, the Nigerian team could face sanctions on allegations that they boycotted the qualification fixture, depending on how CAF interprets the situation.

The outlet reports that a source within CAF revealed that the governing body is closely examining this aspect of the events, and a possible sanction for Nigeria could be in play.

However, the report did not specify what consequences the Libyan national team might face, despite their involvement in the "fixture forfeit."

It has to be stated that this omission undoubtedly adds another layer of complexity to the situation, with potential sanctions looming for both sides.

Possible sanctions Libya could receive

Legit.ng in another report detailed possible sanctions the Libyan team could face following their airport hostage ordeal against the Super Eagles.

The Mediterranean Knights' FA left the Nigerian team unattended at the Al Abraq airport for about 20 hours.

Article 31 of CAF’s rulebook outlines the reception requirements expected of a host in a qualification fixture, which Libya clearly violated.

