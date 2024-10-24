The verdict for the airport incident involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Libya is expected to be announced soon

Swirling talks have continued to herald the scenes about the possible sanctions the Confederation of African Football could impose on either team

A fresh report detailing the continent’s footballing body rethinking some of its rules as its judgment nears has surfaced

The conversation surrounding the airport incident involving the Libyan national team and the Super Eagles of Nigeria appears to be taking new and unexpected turns as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) continues to deliberate before announcing its final judgment.

It is important to recall that members of the Nigerian team were left stranded for approximately 20 hours at Al Albraq Airport during what was intended to be a return fixture for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification.

This unfortunate incident drew widespread criticism from the global football community, prompting CAF to issue a press statement expressing its disapproval of the situation.

However, ahead of the imminent judgment, a report has emerged indicating that the continent’s footballing body is reconsidering its ruling on the incident.

CAF rethinks Nigeria, Libya judgement

According to a report from the media outlet Inside World Football, the Confederation’s disciplinary committee is reviewing its rules regarding the treatment of away teams in light of the unfortunate events that transpired between Libya and Nigeria.

This review is expected to establish a firm stance and set a clear ruling on the situation to prevent similar incidents in the future.

So far, the verdict on the current incident is anticipated to be announced imminently. Reports indicate that both countries involved may face sanctions for their roles in the incident.

It remains to be seen what the final ruling will be, but it should be noted that possible sanctions could include fines, stadium bans, and points deductions.

Possible sanctions Libya could receive

Legit.ng in another report detailed possible sanctions the Libyan team could face following their airport hostage ordeal against the Super Eagles.

The Mediterranean Knights' FA left the Nigerian team unattended at the Al Abraq airport for about 20 hours.

Article 31 of CAF’s rulebook outlines the reception requirements expected of a host in a qualification fixture, which Libya clearly violated.

