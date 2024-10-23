Victor Osimhen is Nigeria’s biggest footballer and, rightly so, the highest-paid Eagle in Europe

The reigning African Footballer of the Year is currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray

His former U17 teammate and AC Milan star Samuel Chukwueze closely follows in second place

Nigerian footballers are not pushovers in European football, with the country having some of the best stars from Africa plying their trades in Europe.

The country has the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, and might produce the next one, with Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface in contention.

Super Eagles stars are handsomely rewarded, being some of the best-paid African footballers in Europe, with Osimhen the highest-paid Eagle star.

Legit.ng looks at the top five highest-paid Nigerians in Europe.

Highest-paid Super Eagles stars

1. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen remains the highest-paid Nigerian despite receiving a reduction in his gross salary to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan. The Turkish champions confirmed in an official statement that he will earn £4.99 million during his loan, about £95,000 (₦202.9mil) per week.

2. Samuel Chukwueze

According to the football salary website Capology, Chukwueze receives a gross salary of £82,194 (₦175.6mil) per week, making him the second highest-paid. He reportedly had lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia in the summer and is linked with a move again ahead of the January window.

3. Alex Iwobi

The former England international is Nigeria's third highest-paid player in Europe, with a weekly salary of £80,000 (₦170.9mil) per week at Premier League club Fulham. The Arsenal academy graduate is one of the fanciest Super Eagles stars and shows off on Instagram.

4. Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho left Leicester City after seven years last summer. He refused multiple contract offers. He joined record Europa League winners Sevilla as a free agent on a two-year contract with an option for another year. He pockets. He currently earns £76,907 (₦164.3mil) per week.

5. Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi was initially a free agent last summer after his contract with Leicester City expired. He changed his mind and signed a new three-year contract with the Foxes, with a salary of £75,000 (₦160.3mil) per week, to make him one of the highest-earning Nigerian footballers in Europe.

Most valuable Super Eagles stars

Legit.ng previously analysed the most valuable Super Eagles stars, with on-loan Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen leading the pack with a market value of €75 million.

The former Lille star’s value dropped by 25% from €100mil but retains the top spot ahead of Victor Boniface, who has a market value of €45mil in second place.

