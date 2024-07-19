Victor Osimhen is Africa's biggest footballing asset and rightfully Nigeria’s most valuable player

He has a market value of €100 million which has seen a decline of about €30mil from his peak value

The Napoli forward is worth more than the next two most valuable Super Eagles stars combined

Victor Osimhen is Africa's biggest football asset at the moment in terms of monetary value and is one of the hottest topics in the transfer market ahead of the new season.

His stocks rose when Napoli splashed €80 million, including potential add-ons, to sign him in 2020 after one season in the French Ligue 1 with LOSC Lille.

Victor Osimhen walks off the pitch disappointed after Nigeria lost AFCON 2023 final to Ivory Coast. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, he is the most valuable African and Nigerian, but which other Super Eagles stars make the top five?

Most valuable Nigerian players

1. Victor Osimhen

According to Goal, Napoli set a release clause of €130 million, which matches his peak market value. In the latest update, he is now worth €100mil as he seeks a move away from Naples, with Paris Saint-Germain the most likely destination.

2. Victor Boniface, Ademola Lookman

Lookman and Boniface have a market value of €40mil each. Both were influential in helping their clubs succeed last season. The Atalanta star scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final, while the Bayer Leverkusen forward helped his team win the Bundesliga.

3. Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest striker Awoniyi excelled at the City Ground last season. Despite struggling with injuries throughout the season, he contributed to nine goals in all competitions. He is valued at €28mil, the third highest for a Nigerian player.

4. Alex Iwobi, Terem Moffi

The two AFCON 2023 stars are valued at €25mil. Iwobi enjoyed a decent season with Fulham, scoring an important goal in the 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Moffi scored 11 goals after making his loan move to Nice permanent.

5. Nathan Tella

Bayer Leverkusen signed Tella from relegated Southampton, and he proved to be reliable when called upon. He contributed to 11 goals for the German champions. He has a market value of €23mil.

Osimhen's absence drops Super Eagles’ value

Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles' value dropped after striker Victor Osimhen was absent for the last international games window due to an injury.

The Napoli striker has yet to play for his country since they lost 2-1 to Ivory Coast in the AFCON 2023 final. The next international games are in September.

Source: Legit.ng