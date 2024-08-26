“Keep Scoring and I’ll Shut Up”: Mikel Obi Responds to Nicolas Jackson
John Obi Mikel has responded to Nicolas Jackson over the Chelsea striker hitting back at the legend for his criticisms after scoring the opening goal in the 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Jackson has endured a lot of criticism since he moved to Stamford Bridge from Villarreal last season for £32 million, including from the fans and pundits.
Mikel Obi has recently been one of the chief critics and has suggested the club get Victor Osimhen in to lead the line as the Senegalese is unreliable in front of goal.
Mikel responds to Jackson
After the Blues dismantled Wolves yesterday, Jackson created a scene on Instagram after telling the former Super Eagles captain to shut up and not talk about him.
Mikel, on the Obi One Podcast, in his weekly Talking Mikel episode, has responded to the striker, whom he claimed to admire but needs to improve.
“I really like the guy as a football player, there's something there as a football player. I haven't said that he's a bad player at all. I've just said that his finishing qualities are not there yet,” he said.
“He's a young boy and all I've said is that he needs a more experienced striker to come into the club to help him, to help him improve and get better. We all know and can see the shift he puts in week in, week out.”
The Nigerian set an example for the striker, telling him to emulate Didier Drogba, one of the greatest African players in the Premier League.
“I would like to see my African brother, like he said, do well in the Premier League at Chelsea, a big club, a massive club where we've had one of the greatest strikers in Didier Drogba from Ivory Coast, Africa, did really well, I'd like to see him do well as well,” he said.
“If he plays well, I will praise him, if there's something to be said about him where he needs to improve, I will definitely say it. If he scores every week and tells me to shut up, I will take that,” he added.
Drogba is a constant figure around the new generation of Chelsea and African footballers and motivated Jackson on social media in April. Unfortunately, the Blues were beaten 5-0 by Arsenal the following day.
Mikel Obi slams Sterling’s statement
Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi slammed Raheem Sterling after his team released a statement an hour before the game.
Sterling was left out of the matchday squad, and the club was ready to let him go, but his representative claimed their client was committed to fulfilling his contract.
