After returning to action following a three-week muscle injury spell, Osimhen only needed one minute off the bench to get on the scoresheet for Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen smiles after scoring an overhead kick for Galatasaray in the 3-0 win over Antalyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen was assisted by Roland Sallai a minute after coming on for Yunus Akgun, but the video assistant referee chalked off the goal because the Nigerian was offside.

Osimhen scores an overhead kick

He did not relent after his first goal was ruled out and went in search of another and got it, a brilliant overhead kick in the third minute of the added time to seal the win for the Turkish champions in their first match after the international break.

The injury forced Osimhen to miss the break with Nigeria, where his teammates experienced inhumane treatment during a 16-hour hostage ordeal in Libya.

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi scored the first two goals as he continued his impressive performances for the Lions in his third season in Istanbul, extending Gala's lead to seven points at the top of the table.

Buruk makes plans for Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk made plans for Osimhen ahead of the loan striker’s injury return after the international break.

The manager followed his plans, starting the striker as a substitute. The Nigerian came off the bench and scored twice, the first of which was ruled out for offside.

Osimhen spotted with Burna Boy

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen was spotted with Burna Boy in Lagos during the break, sparking reactions from the fans as to whether he was faking an injury to avoid international duty.

A video went viral on social media, and the player received backlash, particularly from Chelsea fans, whose club attempted to sign him from Napoli during the window.

