4 Crucial Points As Libya FA Threatens Legal Action Against NFF for Match Boycott
- The Libyan Football Federation have threatened legal action against their counterparts, the Nigerian Football Federation
- This action comes after the NFF’s refusal to play the second leg of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Benghazi
- Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles hostage for about 16 hours, forcing their withdrawal and a return to Nigeria
Things could get more sour between the Nigerian Football Federation and its Libyan counterpart after the ordeal of the Super Eagles at Al Abaq International Airport.
The Nigerian national team was held hostage in Libya for over 16 hours, forcing the federation and players to agree to boycott the match and return to Nigeria after many tussles.
As seen in an official statement by the Libyan FF, they have confirmed details of what happened and threatened to take legal action against the NFF.
Legit.ng looks at four key points from the Libyan FF statement.
4 crucial points from Libya FF statement
1. Condemn Nigeria's refusal to play
The Libyan Football Federation condemned the Nigerian Football Federation for refusing to play the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier scheduled for the Martyrs of February Stadium today, October 15.
2. Legal action against NFF
The Libyan Federation also plans to take legal measures to protect the interests of its national football team, claiming the Nigerians will bear the full cost of not honouring the match.
3. Accuse Nigeria of non-cooperation
The Libyan Federation criticised Nigeria for failing to cooperate during both legs of the match, despite Libya facing harsh conditions in the first leg, held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. As noted by Premium Times, NFF deny these claims.
4. Apologies to Libyan fans
The North African country also apologised to its fans and authorities for the disruption caused by Nigeria's actions, which led to the match, which they eagerly looked up to, not being held as scheduled.
Troost-Ekong releases statement
Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong released a statement after the team landed at the Aminu Kano International Airport this evening.
Ekong, who has been praised for his leadership qualities by Nigerians, expressed pride in his team and how they stayed together and fought for respect where needed.
