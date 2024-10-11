Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has opened up on the meanings behind his body tattoos

The Super Eagles star also explained his choice of jersey number 22 for Leverkusen and Nigeria

Boniface is expected to lead the line for the games against Libya in the absence of Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has explained the meaning behind his tattoos while also disclosing his reason for wearing number 22 for club and country.

Boniface was pivotal to the Bayer Leverkusen side that won the German treble last season under Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso, in his first season at the Bay Arena.

Victor Boniface celebrates his first Champions League goal with Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

He has yet to translate his club form to the national team, and over a year since his Super Eagles debut, he has yet to score his first goal for the three-time African champions.

Boniface explains body tattoos

The 23-year-old forward has a few body inks on his arm, and he has opened up on the deep meanings behind them and why he also wears the jersey number 22.

“I have a praying hand with a cross, my mum's name, and the day I lost her, which was on the 22nd of August, 2019. That's why I use the number 22, because of my mum,” he told Eagles Tracker from Super Eagles camp in Uyo.

“I have her face on my arm and my grandma,” he added, pointing to his right arm. “And something about my mum is also on my hand.”

According to The Nation, even though he was raised by his grandparents at the Army barracks in Akure, the former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise star shares a deep connection with his mum.

He admitted to losing his love for football after she passed in a ghastly car accident in 2019. At the same time, he had multiple ACL injuries, which nearly made him quit football.

Boniface speaks about replacing Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface downplayed the pressure of replacing Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen who was not invited due to a muscle injury.

The Germany-based forward eased himself of the pressure but claimed he is not the only striker called up and what is more important is the three points.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng