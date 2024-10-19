Nigerians living in Libya recount how they are maltreated following the cancellation of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Libya

The Nigerian national team was previously detained at Al-Abraq Airport for over 20 hours, leading to the cancellation of the match

Nigerians in Libya described the incident as part of a larger pattern of abuse which they face in the North African country

Tripoli, Libya - Nigerians living in Libya have come forward with allegations of mistreatment following the cancellation of the second leg of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Nigeria and Libya.

Recall that the Nigerian team was held at the Al-Abraq Airport in eastern Libya for over 20 hours, sparking widespread outrage.

The team's flight was diverted to Al-Abraq Airport, about 150 miles from its intended destination, Benghazi Airport, reportedly on the orders of Libya's highest authorities.

The team had to return to Nigeria without playing the match.

Rather than apologise for the unfortunate incident, the Libyan government claimed its national team faced similar maltreatment in Nigeria before the first leg of the game.

However, in an interview by The Punch, members of the Nigerian community in Libya said the treatment was intentional and described it as part of a larger pattern of abuse by the North African country.

What happened to Super Eagles was intentional - Emmanuel

Adenaike Emmanuel, a Nigerian living in Tripoli, said Libya intentionally subjected the Super Eagles players to inhumane treatment.

“For those of us who have been in the country, we know them. Libyans always want you to feel pain. They said what happened to their players in Nigeria was intentional, and they vowed to revenge. They called it ‘an eye for an eye.’

He said 95 per cent of Libyan citizens supported how the Super Eagles team was treated.

“Since the game was cancelled, their maltreatment of Nigerians has not changed. They don’t like us; the inhuman treatment has worsened. That’s why many Nigerians here are battling depression," he added.

“Libyans don’t value us. They just enter our houses, round people up, and take them to prison."

Libya: Maltreament of Nigerians worsened

The president of the Nigerian community, Peter Omoregbie, confirmed that the maltreatment has continued since the match cancellation.

“As foreigners in this country, there is a way they maltreat us. The Libyans act as if Nigerians don’t exist at all. Since the match was cancelled, the situation has not changed," he said.

A former Secretary of the Nigerian community in Libya, Ukpong Christian, noted that it had been difficult for Nigerians to integrate into Libyan society because the country was not friendly.

Libya: History of abuse and diplomatic tensions

This incident is not isolated. In 2024, the International Organisation for Migration facilitated the return of 2,467 Nigerians from Libya, many of whom reported abuse and maltreatment.

The Libyan government's actions have raised concerns about diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The president of the Nigerian community said:

“Libya doesn’t always fulfill its diplomatic obligations to other countries. I’m telling you the truth."

CAF releases statement after Super Eagles’ ordeal in Libya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) reacted to the Super Eagles' ordeal in Libya.

“The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has been in contact with the Libyan and Nigerian authorities after it had been informed that the Nigerian National Football Team (‘’Super Eagles’’) and their technical team were stranded in disturbing conditions for several hours at an airport that they were allegedly instructed to land by the Libyan authorities,” the statement reads.

According to CAF, the matter has been referred to the Disciplinary Board for investigation, and appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the regulations.

