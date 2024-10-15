The Libyan national team is scheduled to lock horns with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification clash

The Nigerian team, which had initially travelled to Libya, opted to forfeit the fixture following the treatment they received at the airport

The Libyan Football Federation has issued a bold statement alongside photos of their players warming up for the supposed fixture

The incident surrounding the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s arrival at Al Abaq Airport for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture continues to unfold with surprising developments.

The Nigerian team, which travelled to face Libya in the return leg of their qualification clash, found themselves stranded and abandoned by their hosts at the largely deserted airport.

This distressing and traumatic experience ultimately led the Super Eagles to forfeit the match as they made their way back to Nigeria.

Players of the Libyan national team players warm up ahead of their AFCON qualification clash against Nigeria. Image: @Libyan_FF.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, despite the Super Eagles’ decision to withdraw from the fixture, Libya appears determined to move forward with their preparations.

The Mediterranean Knights Federation recently shared a photo on social media, accompanied by a bold statement in anticipation of the scheduled clash.

Libya issues bold statement

As announced on its social media page, the Libya Football Federation (LFF) expressed its readiness for the clash against Nigeria.

In the statement, it subtly hinted at the message:

“There is no excuse for the fixture not to go ahead,” elaborating with:

“Photos from our national team’s training at the Martyrs of Benina International Stadium, in preparation for the match against Nigeria tomorrow evening, Tuesday, as part of the fourth round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.”

The federation further asserted,

“We are fully prepared to face the Nigerian national team in the fourth round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.”

These cryptic posts by the LFF have sparked conversations among fans, especially since the continent's football governing body, CAF, recently omitted the qualification clash against the Super Eagles from today’s fixture list.

It remains to be seen what the Libyan team has in store ahead of what was initially scheduled as an 8 PM Nigerian time kickoff.

Libya subtly trolls Nigeria

In another report, Legit.ng highlighted that the Libyan FA aimed a subtle jibe at the Super Eagles.

The LFF took to social media to comment on the events experienced by the Super Eagles while also emphasising their own integrity in the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng