The Super Eagles of Nigeria were left stranded upon arrival for their reverse fixture of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualification against Libya

The unsavoury turn of events has stirred conversations concerning the integrity of the Libyan football hierarchy

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) recently took to social media to aim a subtle jibe at the Nigerian national team

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) continues to flex its muscle amid growing criticism for its treatment of the Nigerian national team.

The Super Eagles endured a gruelling 20-hour ordeal after the Libyan FA redirected their flight from Benghazi Airport to Al Abaq Airport, leaving them stranded without food or supplies.

In response to the incident, the LFF issued a statement, claiming that the Nigerian team’s failure to comply with airport protocols caused the travel disruption.

However, in the aftermath of the incident, and with the Nigerian team now back at their base, the Libyan Federation has taken to social media to aim a subtle troll at Nigeria.

Libya FA subtly trolls Nigeria

In a post shared on its social media, the Libyan Federation addressed the disrupted qualification fixture, emphasising that their team had never created any unnecessary obstacles to secure a win against Nigeria.

"Some may be accustomed to putting up obstacles before the match, but here in the heart of Benghazi, specifically on the floor of Benina Martyrs Stadium, there is no room for excuses after the whistle," the statement read.

The post has sparked anger among Super Eagles fans, with many expressing their frustration at the Libyan FA.

The Super Eagles were scheduled to face Libya on October 15th before the airport mishap occurred.

Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga

Legit.ng in another report detailed the after forfeiting their qualification fixture against Libya.

The Nigerian team opted to walk away from the encounter following the events that unfolded at Al Abraq Airport.

Article 62 of the CAF AFCON regulations outlines the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face. However, it has to be detailed that the same regulation provides room for appeal as well as exception which would likely be the case of the Nigerian team.

