Pilot Who Flew Super Eagles to Libya Shares What Happened After Arrival: Video
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria were subjected to a harrowing experience following their arrival in Libya for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture
- The Nigerian team was diverted to the Al Abraq airport, where they were left unattended for a period spanning 20 hours
- The pilot who flew the plane carrying the Super Eagles to Libya has detailed the events that unfolded upon their arrival
The Super Eagles of Nigeria endured a harrowing ordeal at Libya's Al Abraq airport, where they were stranded for an estimated 20 hours.
The team, en route to face Libya in the reverse fixture of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, had their flights redirected and were subsequently left waiting in the airport lounge.
Amid the chaos, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) issued a press statement, threatening legal action as their reputation took a hit due to the situation.
The LFF explained that the incident involving the Super Eagles was merely an airport protocol mishap.
While the Libyan FA issued multiple statements, the pilot of the flight that transported Nigeria to Libya also provided an account of what transpired at the airport.
Pilot speaks on Super Eagles airport ordeal
In a video shared on social media by Nigerian football expert, Festus Dada, the Tunisian pilot who flew the Value Jet airline from Nigeria to Libya, recounted the events that transpired during the flight.
According to the pilot, he was initially denied permission to land in Benghazi and was instead redirected to Al Abraq. Despite his objections to the unexpected order, he was informed that it came from the highest authority.
He further explained that he was forced to take the risky alternative of landing at Al Abraq airport, which he described as largely abandoned and lacking the necessary facilities for safe landing.
The pilot's account seems to contradict the Libyan authorities' version of events, as shared with the public regarding the Super Eagles' ordeal.
The Nigerian contingent has since forfeited their match and is awaiting action from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to address the situation.
Eguavoen sends message to Libya
Legit.ng in another report detailed that interim coach of the Nigerian team, Augustine Eguavoen, sent a message to the Libyan FA upon his side’s arrival in Nigeria.
The 59-year-old, with a smile, sent them a witty thank-you for the treatment he and his team were subjected to by the Libyan FA.
