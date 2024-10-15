The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held hostage for 16 hours at Al Abaq International Airport in Libya

The players and staff agreed to boycott the match despite CAF’s efforts to make them play as scheduled

A video has emerged on social media detailing how terrible the experience of the national team players was

The Super Eagles players went through an experience that words can not justify during their 16-hour hostage situation at Al Abaq International Airport in Libya.

Nigeria were in the North African country to play the second leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers doubleheader second leg, scheduled for the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's late strike earned the Eagles victory in the first leg of the match after a sturdy defensive display and time-wasting antics from the Libyans.

Video details Super Eagles' experience

The events surrounding the build-up of the second leg and the eventual boycott of the match by the Super Eagles have remained fully untold until a video emerged on social media last night.

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina shared clips on his Snapchat, which have been compiled into a 10-minute video that has gone viral on social media.

The video showed the players and staff remained in great spirits and helped each other get through the experience despite the challenges put their way by the Libyan authorities.

As confirmed by the NFF’s statement, it was a 20-hour ordeal in Al Abraq before they were eventually aboard the flight back to Nigeria, where they landed at around 6 pm local time.

Libya FF threatens legal action

Legit.ng reported that Libya FA threatened legal action against the Nigerian Football Federation after they failed to play the scheduled AFCON 2025 qualifier match.

The statement hinted that the Libyans acted in retaliation for their experience in Nigeria last week, refusing to take responsibility but blaming the Nigerian authorities.

Troost-Ekong releases statement

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong released a statement after the team landed at the Aminu Kano International Airport this evening.

Ekong, who has been praised for his leadership qualities by Nigerians, expressed pride in his team and how they stayed together and fought for respect where needed.

