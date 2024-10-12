Victor Boniface fluffed his chances after deputising for the injured Victor Osimhen for Nigeria against Libya

Boniface is still waiting to score his first goal for the national team over a year after his Super Eagles debut

The Bayer Leverkusen striker has sent a cryptic message to his detractors after blanking against Libya

Victor Boniface has sent a message of supplication to his ‘village people’ after firing blank for the Super Eagles yet again in the 1-0 victory over Libya.

Nigeria defeated the Mediterranean Knights 1-0 in the 2025 AFCONq at Godswill Akpabio Stadium thanks to Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s late strike.

Victor Boniface played 74 minutes for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Libya. Photo from @goalsbyvictor.

Boniface was on the pitch for 74 minutes before he was substituted for Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, but failed to end his national team goal drought.

Boniface sends cryptic message

The striker, who is reputable for making funny posts, took to his social media pages to send a message to his ‘village people’ pleading with them to allow him to score his first goal for the national team.

“3 points. Village people abeg na, wetinx dey sup,” he wrote on Instagram.

Boniface is expected to keep his spot in the starting lineup for the second leg at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi after receiving the backing of interim coach Augustine Eguavoen.

Awoniyi and Kelechi Iheanacho are the other strikers invited. The Sevilla forward was an unused substitute against the Libyans in Uyo.

Osimhen sends message to Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen encouraged Boniface with a message on Instagram after the German-based striker fired blanks for the Super Eagles against Libya.

The former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise forward has yet to score for the national team, and in Osimhen's absence against the North Africans, he failed to end his goal drought.

Eguavoen shares plan for Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Eguavoen shared his plan for Victor Boniface after the striker failed to score for the Super Eagles again in the AFCON qualifier win over Libya.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker was preferred to start in the absence of Victor Osimhen, who was not invited due to a muscle injury he suffered during Galatasaray's draw against Kasimpasa.

