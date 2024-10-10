Maduka Okoye has stated that he would love to reclaim his position as the first-choice goalkeeper of the Nigerian national team

Okoye was Nigeria's No.1 at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, but an error in the Round of 16 saw him lose the spot

After more than two years away, the Udinese of Italy goalkeeper has returned to the national team fold, and he eyes his position

The battle for the Super Eagles' No.1 spot has intensified as Maduka Okoye says he would love to reclaim the spot.

Okoye, Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, lost the position after committing a blunder in the Super Eagles Round of 16 clash against Tunisia.

He was consequently left out of the team and was not invited to the national team for over two years.

Maduka Okoye eyes his position as the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper. Photo: Alessandro Sabattini.

Stanley Nwabali, who was discovered shortly before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, has since been favoured to man the post.

The Chippa United of South Africa was in goal for Nigeria at the continental showpiece hosted by Ivory Coast.

Nwabali was impressed at the tournament as the Super Eagles reached the final before losing to the hosts.

However, having impressed with Italian outfit Udinese, head coach Augustine Eguavoen extended an invitation to Okoye for the 2025 AFCON doubleheader against Libya.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has now said he wishes to reclaim the No 1 jersey. Okoye told Football Temple via Complete Sports:

“Yeah of course this is what I want, but Stanley (Nwabali) set a high point with a great AFCON.

"I’m just patiently waiting, and trying to do my best in training and impress the staff as much as possible.”

Troost-Ekong wary of Libya

Legit.ng William Troost-Ekong detailed how the numerous changes on the Libyan side could pose challenges for the Nigerian team.

The veteran defender also admitted that he is less familiar with the current crop of players in the Mediterranean Knights' lineup.

The Super Eagles are set to host the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in match round three of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series.

