William Troost-Ekong Finally Settles Debate, Names the Super Eagles Captain

William Troost-Ekong has described Ahmed Musa as a good leader, saying the Kano Pillars forward remains the Super Eagles' captain

Musa has not received a national team call-up since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but he remains a member of the squad

The 31-year-old has returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League as he netted a brace in Pillars' win over Sunshine Stars

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has settled the lingering debate over the Super Eagles captaincy.

The Al-Kholood of Saudi Arabia defender was a key member of the Nigerian national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

He wore the captaincy armband during the continental showpiece, while skipper Ahmed Musa was left on the bench throughout the tournament.

William Troost-Ekong has reiterated that Ahmed Musa remains the Super Eagles captain. Photo: FRANCK FIFE.

Source: Getty Images

Troost-Ekong, born in the Netherlands, made his senior international debut for the Super Eagles in 2015.

He has made 73 appearances for Nigeria and scored 7 goals, including one in the 2023 AFCON final against Ivory Coast.

There were rumours that Finidi George had stripped Ahmed Musa of the captainship position, but the then-national team manager debunked the statement, naming Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Ahmed Musa as team captains.

Although Musa, who has joined Kano Pillars, was not called up for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya, Ekong disclosed that he is only deputising the former CSKA Moscow star.

According to the former PAOK defender, Ahmed Musa remains the captain of the Nigerian national team.

Ekong told reporters via Complete Sports:

“We’re happy he’s back. He’s still our captain and he’s welcome back any time. He’s our most capped player, a good role model, he’s a good leader. I am happy to deputise for him.”

Musa hints at Super Eagles return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa hinted about a possible return to the national team set-up after joining Kano Pillars.

Musa signed a short-term deal with Sai Masu Gida and made an instant statement, netting a brace on his third debut for the club.

Although he did not get any minute at AFCON 2023, the then-Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro disclosed that Musa played a key role in their campaign at the continental showpiece.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng