Victor Ezeji remains one of the most decorated players to ever don the green and white colours of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The two-time CAF Champions League winner also featured for several clubs across the Nigerian football pyramid

The retired Super Eagles attacker has disclosed what he calls his biggest regret of his illustrious playing career in a recent interview

Victor Ezeji’s illustrious 20-year playing career saw the former Nigerian forward feature for a variety of clubs.

The 43-year-old forward, throughout his trophy-laden career, represented top Nigerian sides such as Enyimba, and also ventured abroad to play for Tunisia’s Club Africain.

Ezeji was a key figure for the Super Eagles in the early 2000s, collecting numerous titles and accolades along the way.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria pose for a photo before the African Nations Cup 2004 3rd/4th Play-off match between Mali and Nigeria held on February 13, 2004. Image: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his many achievements, the tenacious attacker still holds onto a few lingering regrets. In a recent interview, the former Nigerian international described what he considers the biggest regret of his remarkable career.

Victor Ezeji speaks on his career regret

In a chat with Legit.ng, the 43-year-old took time to reminisce about his playing career and identified the moment when he missed out on a transfer to Danish club, Viborg FF, as one of the biggest regret of his career.

“For me, I don’t think I have much of a career regret, aside from the only time I went to Denmark and signed for Viborg FF, and Enyimba refused to release me. I think that would have been the turning point in my career in 2003.”

Speaking further on the events that played out, he stated:

“Enyimba gave reasons that they were currently competing in the CAF Champions League and that all attackers were injured, and I was the only available attacker. This was despite the club surpassing the valuation stated by Enyimba.”

According to data from Vanguard, Ezeji is the most decorated player in Nigerian football. His accolades include the CAF Champions League and NPFL titles with Enyimba, as well as NPFL and FA Cup victories during his time with Dolphins.

Source: Legit.ng