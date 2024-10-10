The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Libya in a doubleheader for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Nigeria will edge closer to qualifying for the tournament if they win both games against the North Africans

The team's discipline will be under watch, with four players at risk of missing the second leg if they're booked

Four Super Eagles stars will have to exercise more caution as they risk missing the second leg of the AFCON 2025 qualifier doubleheader against Libya if they pick up yellow cards.

Nigeria will face the Mediterranean Knights over two legs in four days, first at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo before playing at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

The Eagles come into the tournament with four points after beating Benin Republic 3-0 and drawing 0-0 against Rwanda, while Libya drew Rwanda and lost to Benin.

As noted by Punch, Nigeria have a big setback in star striker Victor Osimhen missing out due to a muscle injury suffered during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa.

4 Super Eagles stars risk suspension

According to Score Nigeria, four Super Eagles players are at risk of missing the trip to Benghazi for the second leg if they pick up yellow cards in the first leg in Uyo.

Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey were booked in the 3-0 win over Benin Republic, while Samuel Chukwueze and Ola Aina received yellow cards in Kigali.

Lookman could be the biggest miss if he gets suspended, as he is the team's main goal threat in the absence of Osimhen, with Victor Boniface still looking for his scoring boots for the team.

The Bayer Leverkusen star is expected to lead the line as the main forward in the absence of Osimhen, while Taiwo Awoniyi and Kelechi Iheanacho are also available.

Boniface speaks about replacing Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface downplayed the pressure of filling Victor Osimhen’s boots in the games against Libya, with the Galatasaray star missing due to injury.

The Germany-based forward eased himself of the pressure but claimed he is one of many strikers called up and what is more important is the three points.

