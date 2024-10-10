4 Super Eagles Stars Risk Suspension for AFCON 2025Q 2nd Leg vs Libya
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Libya in a doubleheader for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier
- Nigeria will edge closer to qualifying for the tournament if they win both games against the North Africans
- The team's discipline will be under watch, with four players at risk of missing the second leg if they're booked
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Four Super Eagles stars will have to exercise more caution as they risk missing the second leg of the AFCON 2025 qualifier doubleheader against Libya if they pick up yellow cards.
Nigeria will face the Mediterranean Knights over two legs in four days, first at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo before playing at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.
The Eagles come into the tournament with four points after beating Benin Republic 3-0 and drawing 0-0 against Rwanda, while Libya drew Rwanda and lost to Benin.
As noted by Punch, Nigeria have a big setback in star striker Victor Osimhen missing out due to a muscle injury suffered during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa.
4 Super Eagles stars risk suspension
According to Score Nigeria, four Super Eagles players are at risk of missing the trip to Benghazi for the second leg if they pick up yellow cards in the first leg in Uyo.
Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey were booked in the 3-0 win over Benin Republic, while Samuel Chukwueze and Ola Aina received yellow cards in Kigali.
Lookman could be the biggest miss if he gets suspended, as he is the team's main goal threat in the absence of Osimhen, with Victor Boniface still looking for his scoring boots for the team.
The Bayer Leverkusen star is expected to lead the line as the main forward in the absence of Osimhen, while Taiwo Awoniyi and Kelechi Iheanacho are also available.
Boniface speaks about replacing Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface downplayed the pressure of filling Victor Osimhen’s boots in the games against Libya, with the Galatasaray star missing due to injury.
The Germany-based forward eased himself of the pressure but claimed he is one of many strikers called up and what is more important is the three points.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com