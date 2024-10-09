There's a quiet debate on social media on who is better between Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku

Napoli signed Lukaku from Chelsea as a replacement for Osimhen even before he joined Galatasaray

Leonardo Bonucci, who has played against both players, has explained the difference between them

Former Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has weighed in on the social media debate on the better player between Victor Osimhen and Romelu.

The debate emanated from the summer transfer window, where Antonio Conte pushed Napoli to sign Lukaku from Chelsea as the replacement for the outbound Osimhen.

Leonardo Bonucci playing against Victor Osimhen during Juventus vs Napoli in 2021. Photo by Carmelo Imbesi.

Source: Getty Images

The deal was supposed to be a swap deal as the Premier League club were interested in the Super Eagles star, but their initial offer of a loan with an option to buy was unsatisfactory.

Osimhen joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan instead, despite having discussions late into the deadline day with the London club.

Bonucci differentiates Osimhen and Lukaku

Bonucci, who spent most of his career in the Italian Serie A and played against both strikers, explained what makes the Nigerian more dangerous than the Belgian.

“Romelu is physical and difficult to mark. With the Belgian, you struggle less than with Osimhen, who never stays still in the same position and jumps three meters above the others. You can't leave Victor an inch,” he told Sky, as quoted by HTSpor.

Both have started brightly at Napoli and Galatasaray, contributing to six goals each in five games. The Belgian has found a home in Naples, playing under favourite manager Conte, but the Nigerian is expected to leave Turkey next summer or in January.

According to Football Italia, Lukaku showed respect to that former Lille forward by choosing the number 11 jersey and rejecting the number nine before Osimhen moved to Galatasaray.

Lukaku vs Osimhen in first five Napoli games

Legit.ng analysed how Romelu Lukaku compares to Victor Osimhen in their first five games for Napoli after the Belgian forward surpassed a 20-year record at the club.

Lukaku's haul of seven-goal contributions in his first five games at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona is the highest since 2006, surpassing Osimhen's contribution of two goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng