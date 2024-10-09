The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to lock horns with Libya in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series

The Nigerian team is set to be without the services of Victor Osimhen, who picked up a hamstring injury in Galatasaray's clash against Kasimpasa

We shine the spotlight on potential ways the Super Eagles team could line up without Osimhen for the crunch clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a slight setback ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture due to an injury to marquee forward Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old has been ruled out of the match against the Mediterranean Knights after sustaining a hamstring injury during Galatasaray's clash with Kasimpasa.

Osimhen's absence poses a challenge for interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, as the Galatasaray star is the Super Eagles' most potent marksman.

However, undeterred by this setback, Coach Eguavoen has downplayed the impact of Osimhen's absence on the team.

Speaking to Nigeria Football Federation’s NFF TV, he expressed confidence in the abilities of his available attackers.

As the crucial qualification fixture against Libya approaches, we spotlight potential ways the Super Eagles could line up for the match.

Ways Nigeria could line up for clash vs Libya

Three-player attack with Victor Boniface

The Super Eagles could maintain their three-man attack system, which they have grown accustomed to in recent times, with Victor Boniface stepping in for Osimhen.

The Bayer Leverkusen star seems to be the obvious choice for Coach Eguavoen to replace Osimhen, and he presents a fantastic alternative, especially given Boniface's recent form.

According to data from Fotmob, the 23-year-old has been involved in six goals for his club since the start of the new season.

Two strikers approach Boniface and Lookman

Coach Eguavoen could also consider exploring the two-striker approach while still retaining his three-player defensive system.

However, he could opt for the two-striker approach, with Boniface partnering Ademola Lookman in attack.

The pair have shown they can effortlessly thrive in systems where they play alongside a strike partner.

Considering Boniface's struggle to excel as the arrowhead of the Super Eagles' attack, partnering him with Lookman could be the solution to get the best out of him, particularly in light of Osimhen's absence.

Three-player attack with Iheanacho

This could be another plausible option for Coach Eguavoen, especially considering he recently defended his inclusion of Kelechi Iheanacho in the Super Eagles team list to the media.

The Sevilla forward has been far from his lofty best. However, Eguavoen considers his experience to be something valuable that the team could use against the Mediterranean Knights.

It remains to be seen how the Nigerian team will line up against Libya, but it must be noted that how Eguavoen tinkers with his attack will be one to keep a close eye on.

