Victor Boniface has continued to light up the scene since his permanent transfer to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2023

The Nigerian forward has been involved in over 38 goals for the German outfit in his 43 appearances since his club debut

Ahead of the AFCON qualification clash against Libya, the versatile forward has identified the three best defenders he has ever come up against

Victor Boniface has continued his immense form as one of the best centre forwards in Europe, with his dazzling performances since the start of the season.

The Nigerian forward has picked up where he left off with Bayer Leverkusen and has so far racked up six goals for Die Werkself since the start of the season.

However, amid his impressive goal-scoring form, the Nigerian striker has faced some tough opposition defenders, whom he acknowledged to be among the toughest he has encountered.

Emerson Royal and Victor Boniface during the UEFA Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen v AC Milan at the BayArena on October 1, 2024. Image: Rico Brouwer.

Ahead of Nigeria's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures, the 23-year-old, in an interview, detailed the names of the toughest defenders he has faced.

Boniface names the best defenders he has faced

In a recently surfaced quick-fire interview, the 23-year-old was asked to name the toughest defenders he has faced. He selected Bayern Munich's duo of Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min Jae, along with his Bayer Leverkusen teammate, Jonathan Tah.

Boniface's choices come as a bit of a surprise, considering his recent encounter with Arsenal’s defensive pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, where he failed to score in a 4-0 defeat to Mikel Arteta's side.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob Boniface who has recorded seven goals involvements in nine appearances so far, is expected to lead Nigeria's attack against Libya.

The Super Eagles forward, who is still chasing his first goal for the national team, will be eager to open his goal scoring account in the clash against the Mediterranean Knights.

What Boniface must do to be world-class

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, identified a list of things Boniface could do to become a world-class attacker.

The Spanish tactician likened Boniface to Didier Drogba but hinted that the forward may need to be more aggressive in the opposition area.

