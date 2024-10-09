Samu Omorodion could be playing in the English Premier League next year as he gets on the radar of more teams

The Nigeria-eligible striker was on the verge of joining Chelsea this summer, but the deal collapsed in the final stages

Tottenham have continued to monitor the 20-year-old as the club's officials saw his performance against Manchester United

English Premier League club Tottenham have entered the race to sign Nigeria-eligible striker Samu Omorodion.

Scouts from the club monitored the forward's performance in FC Porto's 3-3 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League.

Omorodion produced a man-of-the-match performance in the encounter, scoring a brace for the Portuguese club.

Tottenham are prepared to battle Chelsea for Samu Omorodion. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham's representatives were in the stands as the 20-year-old forward showed class during the entertaining game.

He completed a £13 million deal to join Porto, even though he was close to joining Chelsea before the move to Stamford Bridge broke down.

According to Football Insider, the deal collapsed in the final stages amid reports of a medical problem or a contractual disagreement between the two parties.

Spanish giants Atletico had placed a staggering £34 million-plus price tag on the forward, but Porto managed to bring the price down to £13 million.

Omorodion has continued to prove his worth, and his value has risen significantly after scoring seven goals in six games across all competitions this season.

Spurs are preparing a bid, but Chelsea remain interested in the striker amid fans' concerns about Nicolas Jackson.

He was sent on a season-long loan to Alaves last season, where he scored eight goals in 35 matches in all competitions.

His performances have attracted several clubs, with Chelsea trying to land him before the deal fell apart.

Nigeria to miss out on Omorodion?

Legit.ng earlier reported that three-time African champions Nigeria could lose impressive star Samu Omorodion, as the forward is set to earn a national team call-up from a European nation.

Omorodion has been in fine form since his move to Portuguese outfit FC Porto from Spanish club Atletico Madrid this summer.

Reports have it that he is billed to earn his first senior national team call-up, as Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is set to invite him.

