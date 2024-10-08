The Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash with Libya in a doubleheader for the AFCON 2025 qualifiers in October

Libya head coach Nasser Al-Hadiri has cried out over his team's preparation for the tie in Uyo

However, Al-Hadiri has opened up on what his team targets in both matches against the Super Eagles

Libya head coach Nasser Al-Hadiri has opened up on his team's preparedness ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers doubleheader against Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will host the Mediterranean Knights at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on October 11 before travelling for a second leg at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

Nigeria lead the group with four points after a win over Benin Republic and a draw against Rwanda from two games while Libya are fourth with one point from their draw against Rwanda in the first round of games.

Libya coach shares plan for Nigeria

Libya head coach Al-Hadiri has opened up about his team's readiness, claiming they are not at the level to play a top team like Nigeria, and added that they have a plan.

“We have not yet reached the required level of readiness to face a strong team like Nigeria. The absence of several players in our first training sessions has made it difficult to establish a comprehensive tactical plan for the match,” he told Libya News 24, as quoted by Brila.

“This lack of preparation presents an additional challenge for the team, which will need to put in extra effort to secure a positive result away from home. Our aim is to at least return with a draw to keep our qualification hopes alive.”

According to Punch NG, the former assistant coach was appointed two weeks ago as a replacement for Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic, who left his role last month.

Al-Hadiri, despite a short time to prepare, still has his team riddled with injuries, with three absentees due to injury, while others withdrew for personal reasons.

Eguavoen defends Iheanacho's call-up

Legit.ng reported that Augustine Eguavoen defended his decision to invite Kelechi Iheanacho for the October international break despite his poor form at Sevilla.

Iheanacho joined the club as a free agent in the summer but has yet to score but was preferred to replace the injured Victor Osimhen over other in-form forwards.

