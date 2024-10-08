Several players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria have kicked off the 2024/25 season on an impressive note

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi are among the most prolific Nigerian players so far this season

We shine the spotlight on a list of the most prolific Nigerian players this season, ahead of the commencement of the international break

Several players from the Super Eagles of Nigeria enter the October international fixtures in excellent form with their respective club sides.

A notable portion of the players called up by interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has made a strong start to the new season.

Ademola Lookman, in particular, has continued to build on his impressive performance from last season, shining in the blue and black of Atalanta.

The Nigerian forward, however, has a unique challenger on the list of the most prolific Super Eagles players this season in Wilfred Ndidi, who has been bossing affairs at the heart of the Leicester City midfield.

Several other Nigerian players have started the new season, lighting up the stages for their respective club sides. In light of this, we shine the spotlight on a list of the most prolific Nigerian players so far this season.

Most prolific Nigerian players this season

Ademola Lookman

The France Football Ballon d'Or nominee has continued where he left off last season, with a flurry of impressive and dazzling displays for Atalanta.

The marquee forward, who was named Player of the Match in the Bergamo club's UEFA Champions League fixture, has been involved in eight goals so far this season, according to data from Fotmob.

The 26-year-old will be looking to increase his tally in the upcoming fixture against Libya.

Cyriel Dessers

The 29-year-old is another player enjoying an enviable run of form with Rangers.

The Nigerian striker has accumulated an impressive eight goals involvements since the start of the new season for Philippe Clement's side.

Desser will hope his strong performances will earn him a call-up to the national team during the next international window.

Josh Maja

The 25-year-old is another player who has lit up the English Championship.

The West Brom forward has been involved in eight goals in his nine appearances as Coach Carlos Corberán's side chases Premier League promotion.

Maja last featured for the Super Eagles in 2019, and the striker will hope to earn a recall to the national team soon.

Victor Boniface

The Bayer Leverkusen forward closely follows on the list with seven goals involvements this season so far.

The ever-lively 23-year-old will be looking to add to his tally as he leads the line for Nigeria against Libya.

Victor Osimhen

The Galatasaray star, although currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, has had another outstanding start to the new season.

Osimhen has been involved in six goals since the beginning of the season.

The 25-year-old will be looking to return to action following the conclusion of the international break.

Wilfred Ndidi

The Leicester City star is the only midfielder to make the cut.

The 27-year-old has been involved in a staggering six goals since the start of the season.

This figure is even more impressive when considering that Ndidi has had to adapt to an auxiliary attacking role at Leicester City.

The defensive midfielder, however, will be looking to improve this tally when he leads the Nigerian midfield against Libya.

