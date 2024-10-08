The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to lock horns with Libya in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures

The Nigerian team is set to host the Mediterranean Knights on the 11th before travelling to Benina for the return fixture four days later

A former Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner has predicted the outcome of the encounter between both nations

The buildup to Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture against Libya is gaining momentum as the clash approaches.

The Super Eagles are set to face the Mediterranean Knights in a crucial double-header that will significantly influence both teams' qualification chances for the tournament in Morocco.

As anticipation grows and players begin reporting to their national team camps, with the atmosphere already charged, a former AFCON champion has offered his prediction for the outcome of the Nigeria vs. Libya encounter.

AFCON winner predicts result of Nigeria vs Libya clash

As reported by Complete Sports, 1994 AFCON winner, Victor Ikpeba, is confident the Super Eagles will secure maximum points against the Mediterranean Knights.

The 51-year-old backed Nigeria, led by their interim coach, to complete a double over their Libyan counterparts.

Ikpeba emphasised the significant difference in quality between the two teams, predicting that this gap will be evident on the pitch, with Nigeria emerging victorious.

“The Super Eagles have what it takes to punish Libya in both legs. You have to respect Libya; they will come to defend with everything they’ve got and rely on counter-attacks. They may be missing key players, but we shouldn’t concern ourselves with their situation.”

Ikpeba also pointed out that the criticism directed at Nigeria following their FIFA World Cup qualification defeat to the Republic of Benin has motivated the team to prove themselves.

“The Super Eagles are tired of the criticism after the World Cup qualifiers; they now want to set things right. We should take care of business on Friday, and that will set us up for another win in Libya.”

According to data from FotMob, Nigeria has remained unbeaten against Libya since the start of the century.

The two teams are set to face off at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on the 11th, followed by the return leg at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium on the 15th.

Libya coach speaks about Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the coach of the Libyan team, Nasser Al-Hadhiri, has highlighted his major concerns about facing the Super Eagles.

The newly appointed manager expressed his worries about the attackers of the Nigerian team, as well as his side’s lack of sufficient training time.

The former assistant coach of the Mediterranean Knights is also seeking his first victory as manager in the qualification fixture against the Super Eagles.

