Andre Onana Leads Premier League GKs in Clean Sheets Despite Man Utd’s Crisis
- Manchester United are in the bottom half of the Premier League table, heading to the second international break
- Dutch manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure and could be relieved of his duties if the results do not improve soon
- Goalkeeper Andre Onana stands out as a positive in the team despite the chaotic environment this season
Andre Onana stands out as a positive in a chaotic Manchester United team this season, with the team going through a poor run of results as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag.
United are in the bottom half of the Premier League table heading into the second international break of the season after seven matches and have a negative goal difference.
As noted by premierleague.com, the Cameroonian has the most clean sheets, four more than any goalkeeper in the league despite the shambles at United.
Legit.ng looks at the goalkeepers with the most clean sheets.
Most Premier League clean sheets
1. Andre Onana
Onana was tied with David Raya heading into the crucial tie against Aston Villa. He held his ground against Unai Emery's potent attack, helping United secure a draw that could have saved ten Hag’s job for a few more weeks amidst uncertainty over the manager’s future. He has conceded eight goals this season.
2. Alisson Becker
The Brazilian has kept three clean sheets and conceded two goals this season, as he was not in goal when Liverpool scraped a 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth due to injury, as noted by Transfermarkt. Alisson has been one of the best goalies in the league since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2018.
3. David Raya
Raya has been a revelation for Arsenal since joining from Brentford. He gives the team a sense of having a goalkeeper that can help them contend for the title. He has kept three clean sheets and conceded six goals in seven matches this season.
4. Nick Pope, Robert Sanchez, Matz Sels, Guglielmo Vicario
Four goalkeepers are tied for two clean sheets each. Chelsea's Robert Sanchez and Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels faced off at the weekend and were the difference for their teams with spectacular saves. Sels has conceded six goals, Pope seven while Sanchez and Vicario have nicked in eight each.
Ratcliffe addresses ten Hag’s future
Legit.ng reported that Manchester United’s minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, addressed ten Hag’s future as pressure mounts on the manager amidst poor results.
The British billionaire admits the decision to let go of the Dutch tactician if things don't improve doesn't rely solely on him, adding that he likes the manager personally.
