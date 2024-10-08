The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in a precarious position in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

Nigeria are yet to record a win and are fifth on the table with just three points in the opening four games

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau remains optimistic in the hopes of the team reaching the expanded event

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, remains confident in the chances of the Super Eagles qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite a poor start to the qualifying campaign.

Nigeria are in danger of missing consecutive FIFA World Cups unless they turn around their poor start to the qualifying series, which leaves them four points off first place.

Nigeria's last participation at the FIFA World Cup was Russia 2018. Photo by Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles played dismal 1-1 draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa before losing 2-1 to Benin Republic, which former boss Gernot Rohr coached.

Gusau hopeful of WC qualification

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau remains optimistic that the Super Eagles will qualify for the tournament, which will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“I have much confidence we will qualify for the next World Cup in 2026. I know we have a very bad start, having just three points from four matches, but if you look at the momentum now there is a level of progress,” he said as quoted by TV360.

“Everybody knows what is at stake and we are surely going to do our best to support the team. We have just started our qualifiers for the next Nations Cup in Morocco 2025 and by the grace of God that would break through to our fourth AFCON title.”

According to CAF Online, Africa has nine automatic slots in the expanded tournament. The countries have been pitched into nine groups of six teams each with the top team qualifying directly and the best four second-placed teams facing inter-continental playoffs.

The qualifiers will resume during the FIFA international break in March 2025.

Rohr highlights Super Eagles’ problem

Legit.ng reported that Rohr analysed the Super Eagles’ problem after guiding Benin Republic to a 2-1 win over Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifier match in June.

The Franco-German manager claimed the team is struggling due to the new players who are yet to settle into the team, so they are still playing with the players he had.

