The Super Eagles of Nigeria reached the 2023 African Cup of Nations final held in Ivory Coast

Jose Peseiro led the team to a losing attempt and left his role after his contract expired

The team has yet to pick up a competitive victory since the end of the tournament in February

The Super Eagles have yet to win a competitive match since the end of the 2023 African Cup of Nations when they lost to the host country, Ivory Coast.

Jose Peseiro left his role as the team's manager after the tournament following the expiration of his contract, which both parties decided against renewing.

Gernot Rohr coached Benin Republic to a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in June. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

It counts for less if you are obsessed with the style of play at AFCON, but Nigeria were one of the best teams at the tournament, only losing the final due to fatigue in the final stages.

Finidi George has overseen the team for the four games since the end of AFCON in the March and June international windows, two as interim and two as permanent boss.

According to Complete Sports, he offered bright hopes to Nigerians when the team beat Ghana 2-1, their first over their neighbours in 18 years, but losses to Mali and Benin Republic on either side of a draw against South Africa turned it upside down.

Rohr explains why Super Eagles are struggling

Former boss Gernot Rohr, who coached Benin to beat Nigeria, has explained why he thinks the team are struggling since reaching the AFCON final.

“You see like the team is struggling at the moment, but you can't say they don't have quality players. They have players who can decide the game in their favour, and it makes them a hard team to beat, and it is why they are the favourites to make it out of the group,” he told OwnGoalNigeria.

He added that the team is trying to introduce new players, and the changes haven't gone as expected. Thus, the team has to rely on most of its players, which makes it difficult to create a new identity.

He also admitted that Benin's win over Nigeria could have been difficult or not come if the team had Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and William Troost-Ekong.

Source: Legit.ng