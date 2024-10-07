Ex Boss Gernot Rohr Tells Super Eagles How to Beat Libya in AFCON 2025 Qualifier Without Osimhen
- The Super Eagles will face Libya in a doubleheader for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
- Nigeria will edge closer to qualifying for the tournament in Morocco if they win both matches
- Former boss Gernot Rohr, whose Benin Republic beat Libya in matchday two, has warned Nigeria
Former Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has issued a warning to the team ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers doubleheader against Libya without Victor Osimhen.
Nigeria return for the October international window after picking up four points in the first two games against Benin Republic and Rwanda in September.
They could edge closer to qualifying for AFCON 2025 in Morocco if they pick up maximum points in both games against the North African, who have a point so far.
Rohr issues Libya warning to Nigeria
Rohr, who is in charge of Benin Republic, has warned his former team to be wary of the threat posed by the Mediterranean Knights ahead of their doubleheader.
According to Goal, top forward Victor Osimhen is missing on the 23-man list after suffering a muscle injury during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa, and Rohr doesn't think it'll affect Nigeria.
The German manager, whose side lost 3-0 to Nigeria and beat Libya 2-1 in September, is worthy of advising both sides after facing them and testing their strengths.
“Libya is not easy to play. They are a team with lots of temperaments and character; and don’t forget they have even changed to a local coach as such, Nigeria must be careful,” he said as quoted by The Nation.
“Nigeria should be able to win the upcoming two games if they are playing at their level, but it’s easier said than done, especially for the return match, away matches are difficult, but I believe they (Super Eagles) can do it even without Osimhen; that’s my opinion,” he added.
Rohr was in charge of the three-time AFCON winners for five years, leading them to a third-place finish at AFCON 2019. He left his role before the 2019 edition.
Rohr highlights Super Eagles’ problem
Legit.ng reported that Rohr analysed Super Eagles’ problem after guiding Benin Republic to a 2-1 win over Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifier match in June.
The Franco-German manager claimed the team is struggling due to the new players who are yet to settle into the team, so they are still playing with the players he had.
