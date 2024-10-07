Samuel Chukwueze has struggled to find his form since completing a transfer to AC Milan in the summer of 2023

The Nigerian attacker has seen his role at the club largely reduced to the substitutes' bench despite the club's change of coach

A recent report has detailed a list of clubs considering the opportunity to complete a transfer for the Nigerian striker

Samuel Chukwueze's recent performances with AC Milan have brought his future into the spotlight.

The Nigerian forward, who joined the Rossoneri after an impressive season with Villarreal, has struggled to find his rhythm, even following a managerial change.

Unfortunately, his role at the Serie A club has primarily been limited to that of a substitute.

In a recent interview captured by Soccernet, new manager Paulo Fonseca hinted at what lies ahead for Chukwueze, emphasising that his lack of confidence has significantly impacted his play.

“He had a very good pre-season when he had space against big teams. However, upon arriving here and facing Torino and Lazio, Chukwueze did not perform as well as he did in pre-season. It’s not a matter of quality, but rather of confidence.

He needs to regain his confidence and adapt to this context: in Serie A, he has less space and must time his movements effectively.”

Following these comments, a report from Les Transferts has suggested that Chukwueze’s potential departure from the club during the winter transfer window is increasingly likely.

With this in mind, we turn our attention to a list of clubs that could be viable options for the Nigerian attacker should he decide to leave.

Possible clubs Chukwueze could join in January

Aston Villa

A move to Aston Villa could be a viable option for the forward, particularly given that his breakthrough into Villarreal’s first team came under the management of Unai Emery.

During his time with Emery, Chukwueze shone brightly, consistently troubling opposition defences in La Liga.

Reuniting with Emery could provide a significant boost to the forward's confidence, making it an appealing option for Chukwueze as he contemplates his future.

Atlético Madrid

A return to the Spanish league could be an option the forward could also consider.

Chukwueze could fit properly into the system at the Madrid club, especially considering coach Diego Simeone has continued to tinker with his team to find the right balance.

Simeone has subtly been keen on acquiring new attackers, and a move for Chukwueze could well be on the cards.

West Ham United

A move to a Premier League club could be another viable option for Chukwueze.

West Ham United, managed by Julen Lopetegui, might provide an opportunity for the Nigerian forward to regain his form.

The club appears to be actively searching for a new striker, particularly given Mohammed Kudus’s recent struggles to find his rhythm under the new manager.

While the future of the Nigerian striker remains uncertain, it’s clear that his situation will be worth monitoring closely as the January transfer window approaches.

