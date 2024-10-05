Antonio Conte opted for the option of signing Romelu Lukaku for Napoli amid the uncertainty regarding Victor Osimhen

The former Chelsea striker has since hit the ground running with his incredible form for the Italian Serie A powerhouse

A former Napoli attacker has explained a reason why he considers the option of Lukaku to be better than Osimhen

Amid the protracted transfer saga surrounding Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window, Napoli made the decision to acquire Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

The Belgian forward, whose future at the London club was uncertain, has enjoyed a remarkable start to his career at Napoli.

Romelu Lukaku during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Como FC at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Image: SSC Napoli.

Source: Getty Images

According to data from Fotmob, Lukaku has contributed to eight goals in his first six games for the club, including one goal and two assists in their recent Serie A victory against Como.

His impressive performance has led many to overlook the unsavoury departure of Osimhen. Frequently, fans and stakeholders alike have expressed the belief that Lukaku's signing may prove to be even more beneficial than retaining Osimhen.

One such supporter of this perspective is former Napoli star, Emanuele Calaio, who elaborated on why he believes the Belgian striker is better than Osimhen.

Napoli icon speaks on Osimhen and Lukaku

In an interview featured in Napoli Magazine, the 42-year-old shared his thoughts on why he considers Lukaku to be a superior player compared to Osimhen.

"Osimhen is stronger than Lukaku, but Conte clearly chose the Belgian because he is a locker room presence and a leader," Calaio stated.

He further emphasised Lukaku's character during the match against Monza, highlighting his commitment to the team.

Calaio noted that Lukaku opted to remain with Napoli instead of joining the Belgian national team for the last two international windows.

"Did you see what he did against Monza? It was evident on TV; he consistently encouraged his teammates and guided them," Calaio remarked.

"And to choose not to go to the national team for the second time—this isn't something everyone would do. It sends a clear message: he is a player who has fully committed himself to his teammates and to Napoli."

On the other hand, Osimhen, who appears to be dealing with a hamstring injury, continues to impress at Galatasaray. The Nigerian forward has recorded five goal involvements in his four appearances for the club so far.

Osimhen details reason for joining Galatsaray

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen has explained his reason for joining Galatasaray from Italian club Napoli.

The Nigerian forward was linked with several clubs across Europe but ultimately opted to join Galatasaray. The attacker singled out an individual whom he deemed pivotal to his loan transfer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng