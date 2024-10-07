Victor Osimhen picked up a hamstring injury in Galatasaray's Turkish Super Lig fixture against Kasimpasa

The marquee Nigerian forward is reportedly expected to be sidelined for a period of four to six weeks

The former LOSC Lille attacker hinted at his potential return date in a recently surfaced social media video

Victor Osimhen sustained a knock during the Turkish Super Lig match against Kasimpasa, which has sidelined him for the time being.

The Nigerian forward, who seemed to be hitting his stride with Galatasaray, picked up what appeared to be a hamstring injury after scoring a brace in the match.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa at Rams Park Stadium. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Reports regarding Osimhen's injury have sparked mixed reactions. While some sources suggest he could be out for as long as six weeks, Galatasaray's official statement confirmed the severity of the injury but did not provide a specific timeline for his recovery.

However, amid the mixed reports that continue to herald Osimhen's injury status, the Nigerian forward has detailed his expected date of return in a viral video.

Osimhen speaks on his injury

In a video shared on social media by Turkish journalist, Caner Isbegendiren, the former Napoli forward was seen walking past the mixed zone, briefly addressing questions from journalists.

When asked about concerns regarding his injury, the Nigerian striker responded simply:

"After the international break."

Osimhen has been a key figure for Okan Buruk’s side, contributing to five goals in his four appearances so far.

Following his comments, fans of the Yellow and Reds are hopeful to see Osimhen return either for the next league match at home against Antalyaspor or the UEFA Europa League clash against Elfsborg.

The forward’s injury will also see him miss Nigeria's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match against Libya.

Libya coach speaks about Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the coach of the Libyan team, Nasser Al-Hadhiri, has highlighted his major concerns about facing Nigeria.

The newly appointed manager expressed his worries about the attackers of the Nigerian team, as well as his side’s lack of sufficient training time.

The former assistant coach of the Mediterranean Knights is also seeking his first victory as manager in the qualification fixture against the Super Eagles.

