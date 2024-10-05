Interim coach of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, has announced the squad list for the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen, misses out amid his recent injury concern, while Ademola Lookman leads the attack alongside Victor Boniface

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to lock horns with the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in rounds four and five of their qualification fixtures

Interim Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has unveiled the Nigerian squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The 23-man roster, announced by the 59-year-old on social media, features a core group of players who have become vital to the national team in recent years.

Leading the squad is captain William Troost-Ekong, who will marshal the defence as Nigeria prepares to face Libya.

Nigeria players pose for a team photo ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 final against Ivory Coast. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Troost-Ekong is joined by Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, two key players expected to command the midfield. In attack, Ademola Lookman steps up to lead the frontline, especially in the absence of star striker Victor Osimhen, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Notably, Eguavoen’s squad introduces a few fresh faces. Among them is Sevilla forward Chidera Ejuke, making his return to the national team for the first time since 2022. His inclusion adds a new dimension to the Super Eagles’ attacking options.

Super Eagles squad list

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema SC, Ethiopia)

Defenders:

William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahçe SK, Turkey); Benjamin Tanimu (Crawley Town, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards:

Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)

According to data provided by FotMob, Nigeria currently sits at the top of its qualification group, ahead of Benin Republic and Rwanda.

