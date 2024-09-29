Victor Osimhen remains on the radar of English Premier League club Chelsea, and fans have been provided with his transfer update

Chelsea were on the verge of landing the Nigerian international on the summer transfer deadline day, but the deal collapsed in the final hours

Osimhen has already hit the ground running with Turkish club Galatasaray, where he joined on a season-long loan

Fans of English Premier League club Chelsea have been provided with an update on when they should expect developments on Victor Osimhen's transfer.

The Nigerian international was close to joining the Stamford Bridge club in the summer before eventually going on loan to Galatasaray.

Chelsea officials arrived in Naples on the transfer deadline day but left in the final hours after negotiations with Napoli collapsed.

While Osimhen has hit the ground running with the Turkish club, scoring two goals and registering two assists in four games, Chelsea fans hope the striker will move to London.

In an exclusive chat with CaughtOffside, football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano shared the latest information on the Osimhen saga.

He disclosed that nothing is happening about the transfer of the 25-year-old, but things could change before January.

The Blues are keen to land the forward as they hope to bolster the squad's attack, even though Nicolas Jackson is beginning to get the goals.

Chelsea to move for Osimhen in January?

Romano said:

“I’m aware there continue to be plenty of stories about Victor Osimhen’s future after a crazy summer that saw him make the surprise move to Galatasaray despite the strong interest from Chelsea and other clubs.

“I’ve been asked about reports on Osimhen possibly moving for just £40m this January, with Chelsea said to be working on this deal behind the scenes.

“However, I can honestly say that nothing is happening now regarding Osimhen. I’ve said many times recently that Chelsea’s interest remains and they still like the player."

Osimhen sends message to Galatasaray fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen is delighted to have scored his first goals for Galatasaray and has taken to his social media to express his appreciation to the fans.

Osimhen started in a two-man attack alongside Mauro Icardi, and it took him 20 minutes to break the deadlock and added his second eight minutes later from a brilliant half-volley.

He took to his Instagram story to message the fans, expressing his delight at the goals, appreciating their support, and admitting he was disappointed at the result.

