Augustine Eguavoen will continue his role as the head coach of the Super Eagles according to an NFF statement

The football body approved the recommendation of its technical and development sub-committee over Eguavoen's status

The former Nigerian international will be in charge of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Libya next month.

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that Augustine Eguavoen will continue as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

Nigeria take on Libya in a double header fixture as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers return in October.

According to a statement by the NFF, the body's executive committee approved the recommendation of its technical and development sub-committee for Eguavoen to continue.

Augustine Eguavoen will continue as Super Eagles coach. Photo: DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO.

Source: Getty Images

The 58-year-old, in temporary charge of the squad he had led three times previously, steered the three-time African champions to a 3-0 defeat of Benin Republic and scoreless draw with Rwanda in Matchdays 1 and 2 earlier in September.

Nigerian outlet The Guardian had claimed in a report that the NFF was on the verge of appointing German tactician.

The platform reported that the NFF had concluded plans to appoint the 74-year-old to take charge of the Super Eagles.

On August 27, the NFF announced in a statement that it had appointed Bruno Labbadia as the 37th head coach of the Super Eagles. The statement read in part:

"NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said in the early hours of Tuesday: “The NFF Executive Committee has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to appoint Mr. Bruno Labbadia as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles. The appointment is with immediate effect.”

Less than one week later, it was gathered that Labbadia declined the offer, while NFF officials cited tax issues as responsible for the deal fall out.

Eguavoen will continue as the temporary head coach as Nigeria take on Libya in Uyo on October 11, with the return leg coming four days later.

Super Eagles squad list surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that the initial squad list being drafted by coach Eguavoen includes five new players who were not part of the previous international fixture.

The report details that the interim coach has recalled Sevilla’s new forward, Chidera Ejuke, along with the defensive trio of Kenneth Omeruo, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Jamilu Collins. It also highlights a call-up for versatile Getafe star Chrisantus Uche.

Additionally, the report concludes by stating that invitations will soon be sent to the club sides of these players who have been included in the final team list.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng