The international future of Chelsea central defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, appears to be finally almost settled

The 26-year-old is eligible to represent both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the English senior men’s national team

A report detailing that the former Manchester City academy graduate has decided on his future has recently surfaced

The Super Eagles of Nigeria may finally be securing a promising talent in Tosin Adarabioyo, following recent reports about a decision being made about his immediate international future.

Since bursting onto the scene, the 26-year-old has developed into the delight of many, with several fans of the Nigerian team hoping he will one day don the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles.

Tosin Adarabioyo wins a header against Enzo Crivelli during the UEFA Europa Conference League Play-Off 1st leg match between Chelsea and Servette FC at Stamford Bridge. Image: Marc Atkins.

The new Chelsea defender is eligible to represent the Nigerian national team and the Three Lions of England, which has stirred doubts about whether he would want to represent the Super Eagles, given his dual nationality.

However, according to a recently surfaced report, the 189-centimetre-tall defender has finally made a decision on his international future.

Adarabioyo makes decision on international future

According to a report courtesy of media outlet, OwnGoalNigeria, the former Manchester City star has finally opted to represent Nigeria over England.

The report details that the 26-year-old has made his intent clear and has been in contact with the interim coach of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, about representing Nigeria.

Adarabioyo has also acquired his Nigerian passport and appears poised to represent Nigeria.

The report concludes by stating that the defender could be wearing the green and white of Nigeria in the near future.

The defender’s choice to represent Nigeria over England also comes at a pivotal point in his career, as he has gradually witnessed an upturn in his playing time at Chelsea.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, the versatile defender, who won the Premier League with Man City in 2018, has played in the last two Premier League games for Enzo Maresca’s side.

NFF chief speaks on Super Eagles coach

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) chief has provided clarity on the appointment of Winfried Schafer as coach of the Super Eagles.

The federation chief, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that there is no truth to the swirling report. The NFF boss, however, explained that the search for a suitable coach for the Super Eagles is still ongoing, and a decision on the appropriate candidate has yet to be made.

