4 Top Super Eagles Attackers Yet to Score This Season After Osimhen Blank Again for Galatasaray
- Victor Osimhen failed to score again for Galatasaray in their 3-1 UEFA Europa League win over PAOK
- Osimhen has yet to find the back of the net despite starting all his three games for the Turkish champions
- He is not the only Super Eagles forward shy of the goalpost for their European clubs this season
Nigerian footballers have been turning up big for their European clubs in the 2024/25 seasons with goals on the biggest stages, including the UEFA Champions League.
Victor Boniface picked up where he left off for German champions Bayer Leverkusen last season, scoring a late winner in their 3-2 win over VfL Wolfsburg.
Some other Super Eagles forwards have yet to score this season, despite great promises or pre-seasons, including Victor Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan.
Legit.ng looks at the top four Super Eagles forwards who have yet to score this season.
Super Eagles attackers yet to score
1. Victor Osimhen
Osimhen has started all three games he has played for Galatasaray since joining on a season-long loan from Napoli and has yet to score. However, he has contributed three assists, one per game, but he has missed six big chances, which is very concerning.
2. Taiwo Awoniyi
The big forward has yet to settle under Nuno Espirito Santo and missed most of pre-season at Nottingham Forest due to a groin injury that made him miss AFCON 2023. He has featured in four games this season but has yet to score. As noted by Opta Joe, he became the first Nigerian to score in six consecutive Premier League games last season.
3. Samuel Chukwueze
As noted by Sempre Milan, Chukwueze bragged about finding his joy again under Paulo Fonseca after impressing in pre-season, but five games into the new Serie A season, the former U17 winner has yet to find the net, with Milan having a poor start to the season.
4. Kelechi Iheanacho
Iheanacho joined Spanish side Sevilla as a free agent after leaving Leicester City after seven years. The Super Eagles star has not scored in four league games into the La Liga season. Head coach Garcia Pimienta has backed him in rediscovering his best form soon.
Buruk shares plan for Osimhen and Icardi
Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk shared his plans for strikers Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi amid questions on how he wants to utilise them.
Fans and journalists have been wondering whether both will play together in a system that accommodates two strikers or they will be rotated and compete for minutes.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com