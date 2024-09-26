Victor Osimhen failed to score again for Galatasaray in their 3-1 UEFA Europa League win over PAOK

Osimhen has yet to find the back of the net despite starting all his three games for the Turkish champions

He is not the only Super Eagles forward shy of the goalpost for their European clubs this season

Nigerian footballers have been turning up big for their European clubs in the 2024/25 seasons with goals on the biggest stages, including the UEFA Champions League.

Victor Boniface picked up where he left off for German champions Bayer Leverkusen last season, scoring a late winner in their 3-2 win over VfL Wolfsburg.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goalscoring chance for Galatasaray during their 3-1 win over PAOK. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Some other Super Eagles forwards have yet to score this season, despite great promises or pre-seasons, including Victor Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan.

Legit.ng looks at the top four Super Eagles forwards who have yet to score this season.

Super Eagles attackers yet to score

1. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has started all three games he has played for Galatasaray since joining on a season-long loan from Napoli and has yet to score. However, he has contributed three assists, one per game, but he has missed six big chances, which is very concerning.

2. Taiwo Awoniyi

The big forward has yet to settle under Nuno Espirito Santo and missed most of pre-season at Nottingham Forest due to a groin injury that made him miss AFCON 2023. He has featured in four games this season but has yet to score. As noted by Opta Joe, he became the first Nigerian to score in six consecutive Premier League games last season.

3. Samuel Chukwueze

As noted by Sempre Milan, Chukwueze bragged about finding his joy again under Paulo Fonseca after impressing in pre-season, but five games into the new Serie A season, the former U17 winner has yet to find the net, with Milan having a poor start to the season.

4. Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho joined Spanish side Sevilla as a free agent after leaving Leicester City after seven years. The Super Eagles star has not scored in four league games into the La Liga season. Head coach Garcia Pimienta has backed him in rediscovering his best form soon.

