Jose Mourinho has opened up on why he did not grant a post-match interview after losing his first Intercontinental derby as Fenerbahce boss to Galatasaray.

Galatasaray won the season's first derby 3-1 away from home, racing to a 3-0 lead against Fenerbahce before veteran forward Edin Dzeko scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot.

Jose Mourinho during his press conference ahead of Fenerbahce's Europa League match against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. Photo by Ali Atmaca.

Source: Getty Images

The Special One arrived in Turkey in June and was announced as the new head coach of Fenerbahce months after AS Roma sacked him after a poor run of results.

As noted by Sport Bible, he has enjoyed a bright start to life in Istanbul, winning four of five in the opening games before losing the derby to Galatasaray on Saturday.

Why Mourinho missed press conference

Mourinho came under fire after failing to turn up for the post-match conference after his team lost the derby, with many fans labelling him bitter because of the result.

He clarified the incident with TNT Sports ahead of Fener’s UEFA Europa League clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

“I have never avoided a press conference in my 24-year career. I have never been afraid of journalists and their questions. The coach who plays away goes first, it's normal, to be free,” he said.

“There are limits! I waited 70 minutes and even after that I couldn't go, because his press conference continued. I can't wait 70, 75 or 80 minutes for a press conference.”

"It had nothing to do with the result, just with something that is or is not correct” he added.

The former Real Madrid boss faces an uphill task of winning Fenerbahce's first title in 10 years after narrowly missing out by three points last season.

