Jose Mourinho Gives Reasons for Avoiding Press Conference After Fenerbahce Lost to Galatasaray
- José Mourinho lost his first Intercontinental derby as Fenerbahce head coach 3-1 at home to Galatasaray
- The Special One did not attend the post-match conference and claims he felt bad about the match's result
- The former Chelsea boss has now clarified the incident, claiming he has never done that in his 24-year career
Jose Mourinho has opened up on why he did not grant a post-match interview after losing his first Intercontinental derby as Fenerbahce boss to Galatasaray.
Galatasaray won the season's first derby 3-1 away from home, racing to a 3-0 lead against Fenerbahce before veteran forward Edin Dzeko scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot.
The Special One arrived in Turkey in June and was announced as the new head coach of Fenerbahce months after AS Roma sacked him after a poor run of results.
As noted by Sport Bible, he has enjoyed a bright start to life in Istanbul, winning four of five in the opening games before losing the derby to Galatasaray on Saturday.
Why Mourinho missed press conference
Mourinho came under fire after failing to turn up for the post-match conference after his team lost the derby, with many fans labelling him bitter because of the result.
He clarified the incident with TNT Sports ahead of Fener’s UEFA Europa League clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.
“I have never avoided a press conference in my 24-year career. I have never been afraid of journalists and their questions. The coach who plays away goes first, it's normal, to be free,” he said.
“There are limits! I waited 70 minutes and even after that I couldn't go, because his press conference continued. I can't wait 70, 75 or 80 minutes for a press conference.”
"It had nothing to do with the result, just with something that is or is not correct” he added.
The former Real Madrid boss faces an uphill task of winning Fenerbahce's first title in 10 years after narrowly missing out by three points last season.
Mourinho names Osimhen's bad trait
Legit.ng reported that Mourinho named Osimhen's bad trait after the striker completed a season-long loan move to Turkish rivals and champions Galatasaray.
The former Chelsea manager knew the Nigerian forward in the Italian Serie A during his time with Napoli when the Portuguese manager was coaching AS Roma.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com