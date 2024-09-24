Kelechi Iheanacho recently completed a transfer to Sevilla from Premier League outfit, Leicester City

The versatile and once highly-rated Nigerian attacker has struggled to hit his stride at the Andalusian club

Sevilla coach, Garcia Pimienta has offered advice to the forward on what to do to recover his lost form

Kelechi Iheanacho has struggled to hit his stride since his transfer to La Liga outfit Sevilla.

The Nigerian forward, who was highly spoken of prior to his transfer to the Andalusian outfit, has so far found his game time limited as he continues to struggle with adapting to the demands of his new environment.

Ahead of round seven of the ongoing La Liga season, the Nigerian forward, who has featured three times for his new club, has failed to record any goals or assists so far.

Kelechi Iheanacho during the La Liga EA Sports match between Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on September 20, 2024. Image: Cesar Ortiz.

The scrutiny on Iheanacho has gained more traction in recent times, especially after first-choice striker Isaac Romero suffered an ankle injury.

However, amid the growing criticism, Sevilla manager, García Pimienta, has offered advice to Iheanacho on what he needs to do to regain his form.

Sevilla coach's advice to Iheanacho

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Real Valladolid, the 50-year-old manager expressed confidence in the Nigerian forward's potential to succeed at the club, though he emphasised the need for Iheanacho to elevate his performance.

“Whoever plays up front tomorrow must perform well. Kelechi is a proven player. The other day, he had a tough game because he came on without warming up,” Pimienta told Sevilla's official website.

Outlining what Iheanacho needs to do to improve, the former Las Palmas manager elaborated:

“Like the rest, he needs to step up because he has the quality to succeed at Sevilla.”

According to data from FotMob, despite making three league appearances for Sevilla, Iheanacho has yet to score a goal.

The forward is expected to lead the line for Pimienta’s side when they host Real Valladolid at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Nigerian players in La Liga

Legit.ng in another report detailed a list of the Nigerian players in La Liga after Iheanacho joined seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla as a free agent on a two-year contract.

He became the second Nigerian at the club after compatriot Chidera Ejuke. After seven seasons, he ran down his contract with the Premier League club and rejected a new contract.

