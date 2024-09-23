Victor Osimhen marked his first intercontinental derby in the Turkish Super Lig with a victory for Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian forward provided an assist to Dries Mertens for the Yellow and Reds' second goal of the night

Fenerbahce’s vice president has subtly trolled the 25-year-old forward in the aftermath of his performance in the clash

Victor Osimhen continued his stellar start to life in the Turkish Super Lig, delivering another assist for Galatasaray in the heated Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahce.

The standout forward, who joined the Istanbul club on loan, once again demonstrated why Okan Buruk’s side pursued his signature.

He set up teammate Dries Mertens with an improvised chest pass, leading to Galatasaray's second goal of the night.

Victor Osimhen during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Ulker Stadium on September 21, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Midfielder, Gabriel Sara, later added a third, before Edin Dzeko netted a consolation goal for Fenerbahce, sealing the final scoreline.

Osimhen, who delivered an impressive performance throughout the match, has earned widespread praise following the victory.

However, Fenerbahce's vice president, Acun Ilicali, offered a contrasting opinion, comparing the Nigerian to Youssef En-Nesyri in a subtle dig at the forward's display.

Fenerbahce chief trolls Osimhen

Speaking in an interview, as quoted by TRTSPOR, Fenerbahce's vice president appeared to defend his own striker while commenting on Osimhen’s performance.

He suggested the Nigerian forward was not particularly outstanding during the derby.

"A football player may not always perform well. How do you evaluate Osimhen? Was he exceptional today? En-Nesyri also struggled. Forwards often don't find opportunities in such intense derbies," he stated.

"There’s no need to dwell on individual performances. Of course, I’m not claiming he played brilliantly—it would be impolite to suggest otherwise."

He added, "Rather than focusing on day-to-day performances, our belief is always in the future. I'm very optimistic."

According to FotMob data, Osimhen has now recorded two assists in his first two starts for Galatasaray.

The Nigerian striker will be looking to open his goal account when the Yellow and Reds face PAOK in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Osimhen told to apologise to Napoli fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Serie A star, Roberto Sosa, urged Osimhen to apologise to Napoli fans, given the circumstances surrounding his departure.

The striker's transfer from Napoli continues to evoke strong reactions from fans and stakeholders of the Italian club. Sosa pointed out that Osimhen’s issues at Napoli were primarily with the club’s hierarchy, not the fans.

