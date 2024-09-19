George Ilenikhena ensured victory for AS Monaco in their UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona

The Nigerian forward finished brilliantly following a defence-splitting pass from full-back Vanderson Oliveira

According to recent reports, the 18-year-old is expected to feature for the Super Eagles team in the near future

George Ilenikhena was on hand to deliver Barcelona their first defeat of the new season with a brilliant goal for AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League.

The highly-rated 18-year-old latched onto a brilliant defence-splitting pass from fullback Vanderson Oliveira, securing a crucial win for Adolf Hütter’s side.

George Ilenikhena poses for a photo with his Player of the Match trophy after the UEFA Champions League League match against FC Barcelona at Stade Louis II on September 19, 2024. Image: Chris Ricco.

Source: Getty Images

As captured in a video shared by Goals Xtra, the young Nigerian forward, who was introduced as a substitute for the largely underwhelming Breel Embolo, wasted little time reminding Barcelona fans of the threat he poses, as he finished with aplomb his first chance of the night.

Ilenikhena, who was played through on goal by Vanderson, used his blistering pace to get away from the Barcelona defence before finishing with enviable composure past the ball-watching Marc-André ter Stegen.

The goal by the young forward wasn’t his first against Barcelona, as he had also found the back of the net against the La Liga club during his time at Royal Antwerp.

Ilenikhena's goals against Barcelona

According to data from FotMob, the young forward scored in Royal Antwerp’s 3-2 victory over Barcelona in December 2023. Coming off the bench in similar fashion during the Champions League group stage, the then 17-year-old netted the winning goal in the 92nd minute after receiving a pass from Jelle Bataille.

Although Antwerp were eliminated in the group stage, the defeat added intrigue to the Group H standings, as Barcelona narrowly finished ahead of FC Porto based on their head-to-head record.

With his goal on the night, Ilenikhena became the youngest goalscorer in Monaco’s Champions League history.

Ilenikhena interested in representing Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Ilenikhena is interested in representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The young forward is eligible to represent both the Nigerian team and the French national team through his ancestral roots.

So far, the Monaco star has yet to commit to either nation but is leaning toward the possibility of donning the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng