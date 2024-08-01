Attacker Kelechi Iheanacho has signed for Sevilla as a free agent on a two-year contract

He left Leicester City at the end of last season after seven years at the King Power Stadium

Senior man, as he is also known as, becomes the eighth Nigerian player in the Spanish La Liga

The Spanish top-flight division, La Liga, has been the home for Nigerian footballers since Nduka Ugbade first played for CD Castellon in the 1989/90 season.

Some legendary names, including Mutiu Adepoju, Finidi George, and Emmanuel Amuneke, have all laid their mark in one of European football’s top five leagues.

Kelechi Iheanacho is the latest Nigerian footballer to move to La Liga. Photo by Clive Mason.

Source: Getty Images

Seven Nigerians or players with descent in the country are currently plying their trade in the league, including Kelechi Iheanacho, who recently joined Sevilla.

Legit.ng looks at the top five Nigerians in the Spanish league.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian players in La Liga

1. Kelechi Iheanacho

Senior man, as he is fondly referred to, becomes the latest Nigerian to join the Spanish league after signing a two-year contract with an option of a third year with Sevilla. He left Leicester City at the end of last season after his contract expired after seven years.

2. Chidera Ejuke

As noted by sevillafc.es, Ejuke became the first Nigerian to join the record Europa League winners after signing for the club last month, weeks before Iheanacho followed suit. He described it as a special feeling to be the first of his kind in history.

3. Samuel Omorodion

Omorodion spent the last season on loan at CD Alaves from Atletico Madrid. The 20-year-old represented Spain at youth levels but is eligible to play for the three-time African champions. According to Goal, Chelsea are interested in his services and have seen multiple offers turned down.

4. Umar Sadiq - Real Sociedad

Umar has been in the country since 2020, when he joined UD Almeria, scoring 40 goals in 79 league games. He moved to Real Sociedad in 2022 but suffered an ACL injury in his first season. Soccernet reports that Getafe are interested in his signature.

5. Arnaut Danjuma

Danjuma was born in Lagos to a Dutch father and a Nigerian mother but chose to represent his father's country. He has yet to feature at a major tournament after he was overlooked for the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024. He is a Villarreal player but spent last season on loan at Everton.

There are two other players of Nigerian descent in the league—Chrisantus Uche, who plays for Getafe, and Tunde Akinsola at Real Valladolid.

Nigerian players who have secured moves

Legit.ng reported on Nigerians who have completed moves to new clubs early in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2024/25 season in Europe.

Chidera Ejuke joined Sevilla from Royal Antwerp in Belgium, while Super Eagles invitee Gabriel Osho signed for French club AJ Auxerre as a free agent from Luton Town.

Source: Legit.ng